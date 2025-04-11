Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 25.24%.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of UNTY opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $158,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,731.16. This represents a 15.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $92,035.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $422,415.84. The trade was a 17.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,791 shares of company stock worth $380,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

