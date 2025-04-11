Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Shares Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.06. 492,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 202,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Universal Music Group Stock Up 1.8%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

