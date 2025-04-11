Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

Shares of URBN traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,609. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,188,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,122,000 after acquiring an additional 115,390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,089,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,653,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,483,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

