UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 3,744,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,327,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UWMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

UWM Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $560.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UWM by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

