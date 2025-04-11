VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $193.00 and last traded at $196.72, with a volume of 942634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.09.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a market cap of $962.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

