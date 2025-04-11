Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 122,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $106.71 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

