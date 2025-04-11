Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,648,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 514,094 shares.The stock last traded at $65.46 and had previously closed at $65.04.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.4178 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

