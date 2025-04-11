Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,648,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 514,094 shares.The stock last traded at $65.46 and had previously closed at $65.04.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.4178 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.