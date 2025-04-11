Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.08 and last traded at $114.08, with a volume of 22158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.09.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5178 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 163,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,219,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

