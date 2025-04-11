Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.08 and last traded at $114.08, with a volume of 22158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.09.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5178 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
