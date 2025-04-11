Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $160.24 and last traded at $161.25, with a volume of 358466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.76.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.77 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.2422 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
