Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $160.24 and last traded at $161.25, with a volume of 358466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.77 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.2422 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

