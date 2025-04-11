Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Schiavi & Co LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Schiavi & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

