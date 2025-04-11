Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.84 and last traded at $74.39, with a volume of 14633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.75.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

