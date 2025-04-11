Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $257.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

