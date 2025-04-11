Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 1219815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,455.42. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 396.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

