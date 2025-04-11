Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $64.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
