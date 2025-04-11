VF (NYSE:VFC) Trading Up 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.57. 8,355,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 8,506,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VF from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of VF from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

VF Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in VF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in VF by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 376,615 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VF Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

