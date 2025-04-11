Victoria Hull Sells 2,777 Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Hull sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.36), for a total transaction of £49,986 ($64,883.18).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,848 ($23.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,103.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,011.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,750 ($22.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,360 ($30.63). The stock has a market cap of £5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.
