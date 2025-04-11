Victoria Hull Sells 2,777 Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Hull sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.36), for a total transaction of £49,986 ($64,883.18).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,848 ($23.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,103.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,011.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,750 ($22.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,360 ($30.63). The stock has a market cap of £5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,560 ($33.23) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.