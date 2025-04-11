Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s 9th Largest Position

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.2% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,018.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,729,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,926 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $324.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.32. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

