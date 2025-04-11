Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WRBY. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NYSE WRBY opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,562.72. This represents a 53.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,916,000 after purchasing an additional 842,558 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Warby Parker by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,017,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,322,000 after acquiring an additional 840,797 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,596,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,581,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,272,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

