Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,279,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117,301 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $129,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.