WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $106.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

NYSE WEC opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,405,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,689,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

