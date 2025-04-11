Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,178 Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.13. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on RHI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Robert Half from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

