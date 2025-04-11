Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,124,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average is $115.41.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.