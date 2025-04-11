Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Price

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HWM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.84. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after buying an additional 2,486,649 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

