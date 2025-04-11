Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Price

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $405.00 to $342.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.83.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $301.53 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $384.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.04 and its 200-day moving average is $318.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,838.75. This trade represents a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.