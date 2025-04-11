Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 129,615 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 670,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 744.1% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of QLTA opened at $46.40 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $49.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

