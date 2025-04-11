Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 21,698 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $32,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,755,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 832,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 548,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,678,000 after acquiring an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 292,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 290,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

