Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $33,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,773,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total value of $196,132.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,944.47. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $181,125.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,348.32. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,906 shares of company stock valued at $33,869,030 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 4.8 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average is $123.18. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

