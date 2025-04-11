Westpark Capital Lowers The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Price Target to $2.62

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Westpark Capital from $4.67 to $2.62 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Glimpse Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of VRAR opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Glimpse Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

