Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:WY opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $638,470,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,881,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,634 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,196,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $27,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

