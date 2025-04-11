What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Nordstrom Q2 Earnings?

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE JWN opened at $23.84 on Friday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.