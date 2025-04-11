WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $27.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WidePoint by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.