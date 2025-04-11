Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $350.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NASDAQ WING opened at $240.29 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.76 and a 200-day moving average of $299.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,206,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,893,000 after purchasing an additional 262,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wingstop by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,852,000 after buying an additional 154,055 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

