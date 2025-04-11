Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.25.

Get Woodward alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $144.45 and a fifty-two week high of $201.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,506.50. The trade was a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,157. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,900 shares of company stock worth $5,215,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,309,000 after purchasing an additional 110,569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.