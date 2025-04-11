Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Trading 96.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) rose 96.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 1,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,781,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Yellow Trading Down 33.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.79.

About Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.