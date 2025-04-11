YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 3675142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in YETI by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

