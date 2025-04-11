Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Trading 15.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.20. 350,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 97,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Zhibao Technology Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.
About Zhibao Technology
Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zhibao Technology
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhibao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhibao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.