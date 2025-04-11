Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.95), with a volume of 88134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.12).
The stock has a market capitalization of £114.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.48.
Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zotefoams had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.45%.
Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.
