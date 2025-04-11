Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading 9.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 556,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 617,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $739.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 196,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $2,194,212.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,699,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,706,475.58. This represents a 1.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,409,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,125,418. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

