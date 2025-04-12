11,226 Shares in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $570.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.26.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

RXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

In other RxSight news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $637,428.03. The trade was a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $44,992.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,992.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

