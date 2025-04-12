12,198 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,129,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,268 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,258,000. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 83,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

