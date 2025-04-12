15,000 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

