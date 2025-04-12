16,976 Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,570,000 after acquiring an additional 213,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 36,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 226,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 116,355 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of GOOD opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $614.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

