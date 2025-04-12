1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 519,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 1st Source by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 32,257 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.67.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

