3,149 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 116,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.