31,820 Shares in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH) Bought by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 54,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter.

OCTH opened at $22.92 on Friday. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.3764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (OCTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

