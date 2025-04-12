369,784 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 369,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,743,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %
Starbucks stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 78.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.68.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.