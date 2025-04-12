42,004 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.0 %

RARE opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $60.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Get Our Latest Report on RARE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 73,434 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $3,091,571.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016,875.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,227.60. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.