463,520 Shares in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 463,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Altus Power by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,682,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 312.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 87,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.64 million. Altus Power had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 19.18%. Research analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $43,320.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,088,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,073,214.21. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 71,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $349,400.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,023,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,756,347.36. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,796. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital cut Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Altus Power Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

