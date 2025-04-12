5,019 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $114,208.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,009.60. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PEG opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.