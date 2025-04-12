560 Shares in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $333.65 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $295.79 and a 12 month high of $431.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.45.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

